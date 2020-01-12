|
RAYMOND CALVIN KIMM Cedar Rapids Raymond Calvin Kimm, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, of natural causes at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Czech National Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Wendy Kimm of Cedar Rapids and Gayle (Edward) Juhl of Hudson; grandson, Mitch Juhl of Virginia Beach, Va.; nieces and nephews, Jack (Lorna) Fesler of Iowa City, Dave (Karen) Fesler and Diane (Craig) Mitchell of Coralville, Dick (Janice) Kimm of Des Moines, Jean (Gordon) Minehart and JoAnn Price of Cedar Rapids, Skip (Kathy) Carrier, Mark Carrier, Joel Carrier and Barbara (John) Cambia, all of Florida, Gary (Sherrie) Kimm of Mitchell, S.D., and Charlee (Bob-deceased) Kimm of Terre Haute, Ind. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; and his siblings, Virgil (Margaret) Kimm, Weston (Claire) Kimm, Evelyn (Dan) Fesler, Merrill (Frieda) Kimm, Arnold (Nadine) Kimm and Millie Jean (Hoyt) Carrier. Raymond was born on July 12, 1923, in Guthrie Center, Iowa, son of Charles and Amelia Budde Kimm. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1942. He served in the Army as part of the H & S Company 149th Combat Engineers Battalion during WWII. During his service, he received ribbons and medals, including the Presidential Unit Citation for the D-Day landing on Omaha Beach. He later received the Bronze Star medal in March of 1946. On Oct. 21, 1948, he married Wilma Kouba at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Raymond owned Kimm Insurance Agency for many years before retiring at the age of 70. Earlier in life, he worked as a shop foreman at Ervin Motor Company in Vinton, and in wholesale food sales with Evelyn (sister) and Dan (brother-in-law). He was a member of the Hanford American Legion Post 727 and a past commander in 1992. Ray was a longtime member of the Sunrise Optimist Club, being president from 1971 to 1972, and serving as lieutenant governor of Zone 6 in Iowa from 1973 to 1974. In his later years, he and Wilma were members of the Good Earth Garden Club. They were longtime members of Knox Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed politics, working on cars, repairing lawn mowers and snow blowers, and helping friends by repairing their equipment. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to veterans in need. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020