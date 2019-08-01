Home

More Obituaries for Raymond Deneve
Raymond Charles Deneve

Raymond Charles Deneve Obituary
RAYMOND CHARLES DENEVE Manchester Raymond Charles DeNeve, 84, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester after a seven month long battle with lung cancer. Ray is survived by his wife, Jane; his sister, Irene Grams; a half-brother, Joseph DeNeve; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial with military rites: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
