|
|
RAYMOND CHARLES DENEVE Manchester Raymond Charles DeNeve, 84, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester after a seven month long battle with lung cancer. Ray is survived by his wife, Jane; his sister, Irene Grams; a half-brother, Joseph DeNeve; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial with military rites: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019