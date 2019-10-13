|
RAYMOND CHRISTIAN FOLKMANN Williamsburg Raymond Christian Folkmann passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 95. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Highland Ridge Care Center or Lutheran Interparish School. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019