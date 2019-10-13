Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Folkmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Christian Folkmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Christian Folkmann Obituary
RAYMOND CHRISTIAN FOLKMANN Williamsburg Raymond Christian Folkmann passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 95. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Highland Ridge Care Center or Lutheran Interparish School. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.