DR. RAYMOND D. DANENHAUER Cedar rapids Dr. Raymond Dale Danenhauer, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at his home under hospice care from health complications. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at New Covenant Bible Church, 3090 N. Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private interment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Raymond was born July 27, 1943, the son of George and Dorothy (Leone) Danenhauer in Glendale, Calif. With his family, Raymond moved to Cedar Rapids in 1945 and graduated from Washington High School in 1961. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965. Raymond graduated from National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Ill., in 1969. He was united in marriage on Jan. 31, 1970, in Park Ridge, Ill., to Lavonne Ann Glandt. Raymond established and operated a chiropractic practice from 1970 to 2003. He worked as a caregiver for Discovery Living for 14 years, retiring in December 2018. He was a member of New Covenant Bible Church since 1948 and the president of Marion-East Cedar Rapids Rotary Club in 1976. Raymond is survived by his wife, Lavonne; sons, Andrew Danenhauer and Christy Waters of Cedar Rapids and Brian and Julie Danenhauer of Urbandale; grandchildren, Cyler Stewart, Daliah Levan, Addison Danenhauer and Evan Danenhauer; sister, Darlene Lewis of Sumner; and brother, Richard "Dick" Swarzentruber of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his father, George Danenhauer; mother, Dorothy "Dannie" Swarzentruber; sister, Karol Weakland; and his stepfather, Arthur Swarzentruber. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to Discovery Living, 1015 Old Marion Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
