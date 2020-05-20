|
RAYMOND "RAY" ALLEN DOCHTERMAN Marion Raymond "Ray" Allen Dochterman, 59, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service was held May 19 at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date when it's safe to gather. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Ray was born April 7, 1961, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Roger and Patricia (Cook) Dochterman. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1979 and received his bachelor's degree from Cornell College in 1983. On Sept. 15, 1990, Ray married his love, Jill Allyn Bahnsen. He worked as a pipefitter and training instructor for the Local 125 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, and went on to lead the union as business manager for nearly 20 years. He also was president of the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building & Construction Trades Council AFL-CIO from 2011 to 2014, a member of the Linn County Conservation Board from 2005 to 2009 and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion. Ray enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, classic rock, rumbling thunderstorms and a roaring fire. He was an avid Hawkeyes, Packers and Cubs fan. He had a passion for politics, a gift for telling stories, and a sharp wit. Ray could quote scenes from "M*A*S*H," fix almost anything and talk to anyone. He loved his family fiercely. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jill Dochterman; son, Kyle Dochterman; daughter, Brynne Dochterman; sister, Robyn Dochterman (Deidre Pope); father and mother-in-law, John and Judy Bahnsen; sister-in-law, Jerri Trentz; two nephews, Devon Trentz and Colton Clark; and beloved cat, Callie. He also leaves behind his adopted cultural exchange family, the Hoffmanns of Berlin, Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Patricia Dochterman. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy in Iowa, 505 Fifth Ave., No. 930, Des Moines, IA 50309. Please share a memory of Ray at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020