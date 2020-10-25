RAYMOND E. HARMS Marion Raymond E. Harms, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Rodney Bluml. Burial will follow at Wayne Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Monticello, Iowa, with full military honors. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Raymond was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Edward and Martha (Rickels) Harms. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 12, 1955, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Raymond was united in marriage to Madalyn "Sally" Davis. He worked as a farm hand, worked at the Amber Creamery, built silos for Anamosa Silo and, after his service in the Army, worked at Wilson Packing Company before being employed at Rockwell Collins as an inspector for 32 years. Raymond was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Sally Harms of Marion; two sons, Randy (Roxann) Harms of Vinton, Iowa, and Bruce (Dianne) Harms of Monticello, Iowa; two granddaughters, Katie (James) Kuhn of Urbana, Iowa and Megan (Bruce Jr.) Lange of Marion; three great-grandchildren, Karly and Jax Kuhn and Madelyn Lange; and brother, Galen (Zita) Harms of Anamosa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Ray at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
