RAYMOND EARL STEINBERG Tipton Raymond Earl Steinberg, 78, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, while under the care of St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Remembrance services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Fry Funeral Home with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's ER and Hospice. Please share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019