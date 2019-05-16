Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Oxford, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Kutcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Edward "Ray" Kutcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Edward "Ray" Kutcher Obituary
RAYMOND "RAY" EDWARD KUTCHER Iowa City Raymond "Ray" Edward Kutcher, 88, of Iowa City, died on May 12, 2019, at Briarwood Health Center in Iowa City. A visitation to celebrate Ray will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Oxford, Iowa. Family invites guests to join them for a lunch at the Oxford American Legion following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Oxford American Legion or the . A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now