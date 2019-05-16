|
|
RAYMOND "RAY" EDWARD KUTCHER Iowa City Raymond "Ray" Edward Kutcher, 88, of Iowa City, died on May 12, 2019, at Briarwood Health Center in Iowa City. A visitation to celebrate Ray will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Oxford, Iowa. Family invites guests to join them for a lunch at the Oxford American Legion following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Oxford American Legion or the . A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019