RAYMOND HOUSER Cedar Rapids Raymond Houser, 71, of Cathedral City, Calif., passed away Feb. 8, 2020, in the Veterans' Hospital in Loma Linda, Calif., after a very long battle with cancer. Ray was born in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 30, 1948, to Francis and Kathleen Houser. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1966. He is survived by his daughter, Raechelle Lord of Redondo Beach, Calif.; two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Allie; a brother, Bill of Cape Coral, Fla.; his sister, Sharon (Mike) Monnahan; and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
