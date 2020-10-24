RAYMOND J. GRABIN Oxford Raymond J. Grabin, 92, lifelong Oxford area farmer, died at his home Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in the house where he was born, just as his dad did years ago. Ray was born on March 8, 1928, the youngest child of Frank (Scout) and Elizabeth (Lizzy) (Erusha) Grabin. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, with burial to follow at the Grabin Cemetery near Oxford. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, also at the church. Raymond's service also will be livestreamed on Monday morning. To view, please search on Facebook Groups "Remembering Raymond Grabin" and request to join the group. Words written by Ray's grandson, Reed, pretty much sums up a life well-lived by a very good soul, loved by many. "Had so much time to prepare but it doesn't ease this pain. There was so much to say along with countless memories and stories about my Grandfather, yet somehow I've been at a loss for words when seated at his bedside. The personality, care-giving, loving, hardworking, humorous, sharp-witted and sometimes ornery traits of this remarkable man have left a forever-lasting impression on every single one of his family members and friends. How he'd be up early to take that old '89 Ford fuel truck to fuel up the machines every morning without fail. How he'd be out of the house with a stick at a minute's notice ready to work cattle. How you could call him for a ride and he'd be there at a drop of a dime. The stories he'd share in the pick up while transferring cattle are burned into my memory. One in particular was how he was riding with a guy years ago and they came to an intersection. As the passenger grandpa looked to the right and said 'looks good my way' and the guy comes back with 'I do my own lookin'.' As stated, there are countless memories to replay in one's mind. There aren't many families that can say they get together practically every Saturday for delicious home cooking and warm conversation, but rain or shine there were always cars packed in my grandparents' driveway that day of the week. Grandpa was always a landmark in his chair in the southwest corner of the living room. That's how I will always remember him and how we will all reunite with him heaven. With his warm glow and smile, caring heart, his trademark hat, his sharp humorous comments surround by the reruns of 'Gunsmoke' and 'Judge Judy.' Playing rounds of euchre among his friends. Thank you for all you've done for this big family and everyone's lives you've touched. Forever in our hearts." Ray's family includes his wife, the former Dorothy M. Dubishar, whom he married June 28, 1949, 71 years ago; their children, Lee Grabin, Debbie Lefebure (Dean), Joel Grabin (Joan) and James Grabin (Barb); 10 grandchildren, Adam Grabin (Jeri), Lynne Lefebure, Torrie Lefebure-Lewis (Derek Lewis), Jody Lefebure, Reed Grabin (fiancee, Stephanie Zicari), Emma Grabin, Claire Grabin, Jackie Anderson (Troy), Patrick Grabin and Nikki Grabin (friend, Nic Verplaetse); 10 great-grandchildren, Wes Grabin, Hannah Grabin, Anika Koepke, Andrew Koepke. Levi Lefebure, Elliott Lewis, Addison Anderson, Breaden Anderson, Aiden Gibbs-Grabin and Kasen Becikca. Also missing Ray are his brother-in-law, Melvin Dubishar; sister-in-law, Donna Ruegsegger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Rozella Grabin; granddaughter, Bond Grabin; and four siblings, Vince Grabin (Kathryn), Elsie Wilson (Joe), Bill Grabin (Betty June) and Betty Mae Grabin. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Raymond's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice or to the Oxford First Responders. To share a memory, thought or condolence with his family please go to the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
