RAYMOND L. CURL Washington Raymond L. Curl, 83, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital because of complications of COVID-19. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established.
Raymond was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Howard K. and Anna M. (Lynn) Curl. He worked at the Washington County Developmental Center for many years and enjoyed drawing. He is survived by his brother, Howard Curl and Donna of Meadville, Pa.; sister, Marcia Smith and husband, Larry, of Alamo, Texas; brother-in-law, Larry Hough; nieces and nephews, Anna Oddo, Larry Smith, Jackie Barnes, Jason Smith, Stephanie Lockard, Tyler Hough and Charles Curl; and many cousins. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Hough; and two nephews, Douglas Curl and Robert Smith.