Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Raymond L. Junker


1928 - 2020
Raymond L. Junker Obituary
RAYMOND L. JUNKER Marion Raymond L. Junker, 91, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Raymond was born on Aug. 12, 1928, to Rekus and Marie (Muller) Junker in Gothenburg, Neb. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Raymond was united in marriage to Carolyn Rowan on Dec. 21, 1957, in Cozad, Neb. He worked as an electronic technician at Amana Refrigeration from 1966 to 1992. Raymond loved working with electronics, photography and woodworking, and his grandkids were the love of his life. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn of Marion; children, Connie (Brett) Freeman of Wichita, Kan., and Tim (Sheila) Junker of Walford; his brother, Gerald Junker of Cozad, Neb.; two grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Weimer and Sheryl Freeman; one great-grandchild, Lucas; and many extended loving family members. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Charles Alvin Junker. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
