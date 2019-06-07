RAYMOND L. WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Raymond L. Williams, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died as he wished, at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Craig Brown will officiate. Burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Edna; two daughters, Edna Rae (Dale) Devore of Yuma, Ariz., and Connie Marie (Kenneth) Osborne of Muscatine; six grandchildren, David Zimmerman, Melissa and Brenda Williams and Kevin, Kelly and Leanna Osborne; three step-grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles; two sisters, Donna Seavy and Sally (Wayne) Wilson; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Williams of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by two sons, Johnny and Walter; a sister, Mary Bowers; and his parents. Ray was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Muscatine, the son of Herbert and Myrtle (Luckey) Williams. He was a sexton at First Lutheran Church, and retired from there after more than 30 years of service in 1993. He remained active in the church by volunteering on the property committee and church printing. Ray forever will be remembered as a caring and wonderful husband, father and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to First Lutheran Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Williams' family our Web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary