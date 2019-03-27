Home

Raymond Langham Obituary
RAYMOND LANGHAM Marion Raymond Langham, 81, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Marion. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Raymond was born on June 15, 1937, in Maynard, Iowa, the son of Harold and Lucile (Ferguson) Langham. He married Frances Kovarik and they were married almost 60 years. Raymond was an over-the-road driver. He enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes sports and NASCAR. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Frances of Marion; daughter, Melanie (Randy) Long of Cedar Rapids; son, Michael Langham (special friend Stephanie McCauley) of Marion; three grandchildren, Allison (Justin) Adams of Marion, Eric and Stephen Long of Cedar Rapids, Taylor and Hayden Langham of Vinton; four great-grandchildren, Levi, Evan, Alex and Anna Adams; sisters, Carol (Ron) Commissaris of Sparta, Mich., Dorothy Teeple of Williamston, Mich., and Donna (Dave) Kilbur of St. Louis Park, Minn.; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Langham. Please share a memory of Raymond at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
