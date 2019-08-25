|
RAYMOND "RAY" LEE DEWITT Mount Vernon Raymond "Ray" Lee DeWitt, 87, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Raymond was born March 24, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Guy and Doris (Griswold) DeWitt. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Sharon Moneypenny on March 23, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She passed away in 1996. Ray worked as a data supervisor for Iowa Electric for 45 years, retiring in 1991. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ray also enjoyed spending time playing cards with family and friends. He forever will be remembered for his kindness, sweetness and, especially, his smile. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette DeWitt of Cedar Rapids; son, Ronald DeWitt of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Colt (Nicole) DeWitt of Mount Vernon, Adam DeWitt of Cedar Rapids and Skyler (Tony) Shepard of Montrose, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Scarlet Ray DeWitt and Ender and Sol Shepard; siblings, David (Diana) DeWitt of Pine City, Minn., Kenny (Janet) DeWitt of Ogilvie, Minn., and Jim (Linda) DeWitt of Askov, Minn.; and many extended loving family and friends. Also surviving are his two English bulldogs, Hammy and Fannie; and his cat, Possum Face. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; son, Dennis DeWitt; and daughter, Terrie DeWitt. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019