Raymond Merrifield
1942 - 2020
RAYMOND MERRIFIELD Cedar Rapids Raymond Merrifield, 78, passed peacefully Sept. 1, 2020, due to congestive heart failure. Raymond was born Feb. 18, 1942, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Raymond married the love of his life, Elke, who passed May 10, 2004. Raymond loved the Chicago Cubs and taking rides on trains. He enjoyed listening to vinyl records and taking long rides out of town. Survivors include his brother, Kevin, and wife Sheila Merrifield; uncle, Leonard and his wife Jan Shaffer; daughter, Joanne Wohlgemuth; daughter, Diane Acker and her longtime companion Todd Hyde; son, Gene and his wife Desziy Merrifield; and 10 grandchildren. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marie Merrifield; his grandparents and one grandchild. Raymond spent 12 years in the Army Reserve and United State Army. He went on to work as a security guard and crossing guard, and drove for Kelly's Armory. Raymond will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Services will be held at Cedar Memorial 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
