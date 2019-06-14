Home

Raymond Noggle

Raymond Noggle Obituary
RAYMOND NOGGLE Cedar Rapids Raymond Noggle passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High, then went into the U.S. Army and served as a medic in Vietnam. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, and often went fishing with his beloved granddaughter Kirstyn Carroll. He was a friend to everyone. Proceeded in death by his parents and daughter, Meshell. Survived by daughters, Rachael Saddoris (Robert) of Springville and Melissa Williams (Courtney) of Mesa Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many sisters and brothers. Celebration of Life ceremony 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the American Legion in Belle Plaine, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019
