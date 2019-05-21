RAYMOND G. SCHLADETZKY Cedar Rapids Raymond G. Schladetzky, 85, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his twin brother, Royal (Viana); and four children, Larry (Karon), Janet, Teresa (Clif) and Danny (Ann); his 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Mary; and his loving wife of 61 years, Wanda. Raymond served as staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from April 1953 to March 1957. He received four medals as a Korean War veteran. He was a proud member of the Cherry Burrell Retirees, where he worked for 44 years. He enjoyed metal detecting and auctions. He was a member of American Legion Post 298 in Marion and enjoyed being a member of a local watch and clock club and coin club. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home followed by a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Horizons Meals on Wheels, 819 Fifth St. SE, P.O. Box 667, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019