RAYMOND V. POSSEHL Alburnett Raymond V. Possehl, 84, of Alburnett, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. Funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3634 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. There will be a visitation before services at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Cedar Rapids at a later date. He married Kathryn Beck on March 1, 1953. He founded Iowa Rivet Tool Co. after working at Collins Radio 17 years. Ray and Kay bought a farm in Elkader in 2000, where they spent many happy times on weekends with their family and their faithful dog, Gunner. He is survived by wife, Kathryn; children, Susan (Peter) Brook, David (Linda) and Diane; brothers, Carl and Dennis; and eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce and Dean; and sisters, Lenora Mae and Karen. We thank the loving people at Unity Hospice. Memorials may be sent to Pheasants Forever nonprofit conservation organization in Raymond's name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019