RAYMOND "SKIP" WELTER Lamont Raymond "Skip" Welter, 82, of Lamont, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa. Skip was born on June 8, 1937, in Raymond, Iowa, the son of John and Emma Suzanne (Reuter) Welter. He attended country schools north of Independence and graduated from Lamont High School in 1956. On Nov. 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Donna Lee Wells at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamont. Skip worked for several years as a mechanic and construction worker before Skip and Donna purchased her family's farm in Lamont in 1969. For the next 47 years, Skip dutifully farmed his land and took care of his family before finally retiring in 2016. Skip and Donna also enjoyed an annual trip to Tucson, Ariz., in January to visit their daughter, Linda and granddaughter, Erica. He was loved deeply by his entire family, friends and community. He was known for his integrity, his honesty and his strong work ethic. In addition to loving his farm and nature, he was an amazing mechanic who never encountered a tractor that he couldn't fix. Skip also was a great storyteller who enjoyed sharing his personal memories with family and friends. He liked to stay busy and couldn't sit still for very long. Skip also was an avid fisherman and mushroom and deer hunter. He passed his knowledge and values on to his children and grandchildren. Skip often said when fishing with his grandchildren that he didn't care if he caught another fish as long as each of the grandkids caught one. He also was an expert bags player who often surprised others with his great skill. Skip also served many years as a hospitality minister at St. Mary's Church and will be missed by so many. Skip is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Welter of Lamont; his children, Lori (James) McConville of Waterloo, Mike (Andrea) Welter of Lamont, Jerry (June) Welter of Parkersburg, Linda Welter of Tucson, Ariz., Mark "Buzz" (Kim) Welter of Central City and Kathy Young of Lamont; his 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Dale (Marie) Welter of Fairfax, Va., and Jim (Marilyn) Welter of Masonville, Iowa; his sister, Dorothy Erger of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Skip was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Mass in his honor and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at St. Albert Cemetery, Lamont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Iowa Chapter of the at 4080 First Ave. NE, No. 101, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. The Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020