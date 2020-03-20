|
RAYMOND ZOOK Cedar Rapids Raymond Zook, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, after a short illness. Graveside services are private at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids is caring for Ray and his family. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery in Palo. Survivors include his wife, Kay; children, Brad (Chris), Jim, Lance (Laurie) Zook and Lori (Steve) Ohrt; grandchildren, Andrew, Zach, Bailey, Kirstin, Brian, Marty, Jack, Jarod and Nathan; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, David, Carol, Jean, Rita and Susan; special dog, Sarah; and many extended family members and friends. Raymond Lloyd Zook was born April 8, 1943, in Nevada, Iowa, to Edwin and Mary (Morris) Zook. He attended Jefferson High School. Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1964, serving during Vietnam. Ray enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his loving family. He was a faithful man, belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alex; sister, Mary Wilson; brother, Earl Zook; and daughter-in-law, Sally Zook.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020