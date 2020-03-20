Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Zook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Zook


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Zook Obituary
RAYMOND ZOOK Cedar Rapids Raymond Zook, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, after a short illness. Graveside services are private at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids is caring for Ray and his family. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery in Palo. Survivors include his wife, Kay; children, Brad (Chris), Jim, Lance (Laurie) Zook and Lori (Steve) Ohrt; grandchildren, Andrew, Zach, Bailey, Kirstin, Brian, Marty, Jack, Jarod and Nathan; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, David, Carol, Jean, Rita and Susan; special dog, Sarah; and many extended family members and friends. Raymond Lloyd Zook was born April 8, 1943, in Nevada, Iowa, to Edwin and Mary (Morris) Zook. He attended Jefferson High School. Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1964, serving during Vietnam. Ray enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his loving family. He was a faithful man, belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alex; sister, Mary Wilson; brother, Earl Zook; and daughter-in-law, Sally Zook. Please share your support and memories with Ray's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -