REBECCA ALDRICH Cedar Rapids Rebecca Aldrich, 42, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a loving mother of three, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Rebecca, under "photos and videos," starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Private family burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Becky was born Jan. 13, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Wendell and Mary (Kimball) Aldrich. She graduated from Washington High School. Becky enjoyed writing poetry and loved to laugh. She liked cheese and wouldn't miss an opportunity for sushi. Becky always will be remembered for her distinct sense of humor and her talent for always being late. Her friends were a very important part of her life. She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Jacob Graves, Ali Graves and Grace Swore; parents, Wendell and Mary Aldrich; siblings, Steven (Jackie) Aldrich, Brad Aldrich, Charity (Kent) Fedde and Wendy (Eric) Jans; her significant other, Drew Rosendahl; extended family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Becky's name has been established to support her three children. www.facebook.com/donate/730859314160612/?fundraiser_source=external_url
