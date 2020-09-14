1/1
Rebecca Aldrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REBECCA ALDRICH Cedar Rapids Rebecca Aldrich, 42, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a loving mother of three, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Rebecca, under "photos and videos," starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Private family burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Becky was born Jan. 13, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Wendell and Mary (Kimball) Aldrich. She graduated from Washington High School. Becky enjoyed writing poetry and loved to laugh. She liked cheese and wouldn't miss an opportunity for sushi. Becky always will be remembered for her distinct sense of humor and her talent for always being late. Her friends were a very important part of her life. She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Jacob Graves, Ali Graves and Grace Swore; parents, Wendell and Mary Aldrich; siblings, Steven (Jackie) Aldrich, Brad Aldrich, Charity (Kent) Fedde and Wendy (Eric) Jans; her significant other, Drew Rosendahl; extended family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Becky's name has been established to support her three children. www.facebook.com/donate/730859314160612/?fundraiser_source=external_url. Please share a memory of Becky at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved