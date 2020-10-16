REBECCA ANN LONG-SCHLIEMANN Plattsburg, Mo. Rebecca Ann Long-Schliemann of Plattsburg, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020, at 64 years. Rebecca was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 21, 1956, to loving parents Gerald and Darlene Long, the fifth of seven children. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1974. She married James Eric Schliemann on Aug. 27, 1980. They raised three children: David James, Megan Elizabeth and John Paul. They were married for 26 years. Rebecca loved books. Her favorite smell in the world was a new book. She was the world's biggest fan of Stephan King. She also enjoyed reading about history, particularly the Civil War. Aside from literature, the thing she enjoyed most in the world was music. Music of all kinds, particular the Beatles. She was an avid collector of anything Beatles related. She passed this love of music to all of her children. Rebecca was many things: kind, compassionate and very funny. But she was a mother and grandmother, above all things. Her love for her children and grandbabies was unparalleled. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three children, David (Patra) Schliemann, Megan (Jeff) Gasper and John (Heather) Schliemann; 12 grandchildren, her sister; five brothers; and too many nieces and nephews to name here. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home Plattsburg, Mo. The family will gather with friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Mo. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com
.