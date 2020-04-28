|
REBECCA S. "BECKY" HELDT Cedar Rapids Rebecca S. "Becky" Heldt, 58, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Heldt of Iowa City; a son, Jeremy of Wisconsin; parents, Paul and Sally Larson of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Rob of North English; and several aunts and uncles. Becky was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Kirkwood Community College. Becky enjoyed boating, watching television and the time spent with her beloved family. Please leave a message or tribute to Becky's family on the website www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020