REBECCA "BECKY" KONIGSMARK Cedar Rapids Rebecca "Becky" Konigsmark, 61, of Cedar Rapids, slipped into the arms of Jesus, joining her father and brother on July 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Brosh Chapel. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with the Rev. Chris Bowden presiding. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Becky was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Chicago, the daughter of Roger and Norma Goodson. She married Bill Konigsmark on Dec. 1, 1979. She loved serving people. Becky was involved in the Four Oaks foster community for 30 years, where she was "Mom" to hundreds of men and women. Her passion was making special occasions perfect for her clients at A Touch of Class and the Cedar Rapids Country Club, as well as making sweet treats to brighten any day at B & B Bakery Cafe. Becky left a little sparkle wherever she went. The light fades, but the sparkle never will die. Becky is survived by her mother, Norma; her husband, Bill; and children, Aaron Konigsmark, Stephen Petty, Adam Konigsmark, Andrew Konigsmark and Elizabeth Ashley Konigsmark; her brother, Dan (Elyssa) Goodson; and her sister, Mary Lynn (Terry) Christopher. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Steve Goodson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family at www.gofundme.com/f/becky-konigsmarks-memorial-fund&rcid=r01-156398404853-6236df7f927d4964&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019