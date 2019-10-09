|
REBECCA MYERS REID Cedar Rapids Rebecca Myers Reid, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A private memorial service will follow at a future date. Cards and donations for a memorial fund can be sent in care of her daughter, Micki Craigmile, 703 W. Second St., Unit A, Kalona, IA 52247. Survivors include her husband, Fred Reid of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Mickelle (Doug) Craigmile of Kalona, Jeanelle (Dre) Myers of Los Angeles, Calif., Raelle Daye of Louisville, Ky., and Leelle Clark of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Chelsea, Racquelle, Shayla, Tanaya, Brianna, Demri and Asia; as well as numerous siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Rebecca was retired from Weyerhaeuser. She spent her retirement doing the things she loved. She lived the life she loved, which included volunteering at food pantries, Meals on Wheels, speaking with her daughters every day, watching her favorite television shows, lots of coffee and taking care of her husband. She had the biggest heart of gold. She will be sorely missed.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019