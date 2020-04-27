|
|
REBECCA S. "BECKY" HELDT Cedar Rapids Rebecca S. "Becky" Heldt, 58, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Heldt of Iowa City; parents, Paul and Sally Larson of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Rob of North English; and several aunts and uncles. Becky was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, and graduated from Kirkwood Community College. Becky enjoyed boating, watching television and the time spent with her beloved family. Please leave a message or tribute to Becky's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020