Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Heldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca S. "Becky" Heldt


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca S. "Becky" Heldt Obituary
REBECCA S. "BECKY" HELDT Cedar Rapids Rebecca S. "Becky" Heldt, 58, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Heldt of Iowa City; parents, Paul and Sally Larson of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Rob of North English; and several aunts and uncles. Becky was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, and graduated from Kirkwood Community College. Becky enjoyed boating, watching television and the time spent with her beloved family. Please leave a message or tribute to Becky's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -