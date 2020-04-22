|
|
REBECCA "BECKY" SUSAN BORRETT Cedar Rapids Rebecca "Becky" Susan Borrett, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. A private burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Becky was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Marilyn Reed Ask. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971, remaining a loyal J-Hawk supporter throughout her life. Becky joined her sister Jan at William Penn College, where Becky graduated in 1975. Becky's personality and skill shined through from the start, as she obtained a job as a health education teacher for Linn-Mar Community School District on her first, and only, professional job interview. Becky taught thousands of Linn-Mar students with humor and empathy, before retiring in 2008 after 34 years of service. Becky was a loyal wife, mother and grandmother who loved with her whole heart. She enjoyed nothing better than trips to Ankeny to spend time with her family. Whether it was cheering on her grandchildren in their activities, taking boat rides or having lunch and shopping dates, it was always a good day when Grandma arrived --for both Becky and the kids. She had a soft spot for animals of all kinds, and would care for and feed any stray that appeared on her porch. Becky also had an appreciation of the beauty of nature. Whether it was her park-like yard or the beauty of the mountains in Estes Park, Colo., her favorite place on earth, Becky saw the Lord's work everywhere. Throughout her lifetime, Becky maintained her strong Christian faith. She inspired many through her testimony. Her family draws comfort from the fact that Becky is now at peace with her Lord and Savior. Becky is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Amy (Rob) Porter and son, Blake (Beth) Borrett, all of Ankeny; grandchildren, Grace, Ty, Zach and Nick Porter, and Weston, Ryder, Harley and Kainen Borrett; father, Bob Ask; siblings, Janis (Ron) Tower, Jerry (Shelley) Ask and Carolyn (Tony) Beets, all of Cedar Rapids; brothers and sister-in-law, Howard Borrett of New York, N.Y., Curt Borrett of Savannah, Ga., Douglas (Madeline) Borrett of Manchester and Denise Borrett of Jesup; and many nieces and nephews. Becky was reunited in Heaven with her mother, Marilyn, and sisters-in-law, Alo Keehner and Geraldine Moser, who preceded her. Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church children's ministries. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020