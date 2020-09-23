1/1
Reese Harman
REESE HARMAN Marion Reese Harman, 66, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home in Marion following a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Reese was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Lester and Margaret (Montz) Harman. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in the Class of 1971 and attended Northern Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa. On June 3, 1973, he was united in marriage to Victoria Lynn Perry in Mason City. Reese worked at John Deere in Waterloo before relocating to Marion. He then was employed at General Mills for 20 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. Reese also enjoyed spending time with his dogs. Reese is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Vickie of Marion; two sons, Heath (Jannell) Harman of Center Point, Iowa, and Aaron Harman of Marion; four grandchildren, Derick, Austyn, Michael and Morgan Harman; two stepgrandchildren, Katelyn Bosen and Casey Vannevele; sister-in-law, Judy Van Unnik of Galesburg, Ill.; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Margaret Harman. Please share a memory of Reese at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
