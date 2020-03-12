|
REGINA FAWN (MCELROY) JONES Cedar Rapids Regina Fawn (McElroy) Jones, 67, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed peacefully in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. Regina was born April 29, 1952, in Kirksville, Mo., the daughter of Paul and Nancy (Booth) McElroy Deason. She graduated from Jefferson High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College where she obtained a certificate in nursing. Regina worked as a home health aide, a bartender at the C.I.O., and later worked at Clark's Wareco fuel station. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church and New Creation Church. Regina enjoyed attending church and playing bingo. She loved spending time with her family, friends and grandkids. She enjoyed watching wrestling. Survivors include her children, Jesse McElroy Sr. (fiancee, Shelly Stewart) of Cedar Rapids, Todd (Jeanne) McElroy of Norway, Iowa, Janell Beltz, Jason (Becky) Beltz, DeMarcus Beltz (fiancee, Hannah Guyer) and Maryah Beltz, all of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren, Zack, Dylan, Jesse Jr., Karie, Jason, Jamison, Gabriella, Destiney, Caleb, Kobe, DeMarcus, Maryah, Austin and Rylee; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeri Racz of Florence, Ala., Debra (Delbert) Bray, Kristine (James) Howard, Craig (Julie) Deason, Steve Deason (fiancee, Wanda Kitzki), all of Cedar Rapids, and Becky McElroy of Waterloo, Iowa; best friends, Linda Chamber and Connelly Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandsons, Seth McElroy and Landon McElroy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Regina at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020