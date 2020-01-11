|
|
REGINA M. REMINGTON Olin Regina M. Remington, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center. Per her wishes, she was cremated. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Anamosa. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Regina was born May 19, 1935, to Leo and Stella Brady. She attended Olin schools and graduated in 1953. Regina married Delbert Remington in October 1953. Regina was a farmer's wife and a mother before starting to work at the Anamosa Care Center and the Olin Telephone Office. She enjoyed gardening, baking for her family, hosting family events and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Regina is survived by four daughters, Brenda (Scott) Hansen, Denise (Joe) Rohwedder, Linda (Mike) Greene and Nancy (Steve) Soper; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen (Larry) Williams; and many special nieces and nephews. Regina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert; an infant son, Steven; a grandson, Daniel Soper; and one brother, Leo Brady Jr. Memorial donations may be directed to the family for the . The family would like to extend our heartfelt thank-you to the care center and Above and Beyond Hospice for the loving care given to Regina.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020