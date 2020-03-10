|
REGINA "JEANNE" CHRISTINE MONEYPENNY Cedar Rapids Regina "Jeanne" Christine Moneypenny, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Regina is survived by two daughters, Rikki (Todd) Hosek of Swisher and Randi Drahovzal of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Reese and Shayne of Cedar Rapids and Zoey and Harper of Swisher; brother, Colin Weidenhamer; two nephews, Austin and Mason; and her dog, Jazzy. She was preceded in death by her parents. Regina was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Des Moines, the daughter of David and Johanna Prescott Weidenhamer. Jeanne worked at Weidenhamer Insurance Agency for many years. Jeanne loved spending time with her family and her dog. Jazzy. Memorials may be directed to her family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
