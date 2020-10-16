1/1
Regis Jay Stallman
REGIS JAY STALLMAN Norway Regis Jay Stallman, 53, of Norway, died from complications while recovering from surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A private funeral mass will be held at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Regis is survived by his wife, Fran; daughters, Jana (Evan) Olson of Switzerland and Jillian Stallman of Urbandale; siblings, Juanita (Dave) Kohoutek of Solon, Randy (Nikki) Stallman and Raphael Stallman, both of Walford, and Monica (Kenneth) Patten of Fairfax; mother-in-law, Alyce Sindt of Amana; sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Jim) Boothby of Clinton and Connie Buckley of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Michael (Lori) Sindt of Camanche and Robert J. Thede of Iowa City; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Belle. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his siblings, Roberta Stallman and Robert Stallman Jr. Regis was born March 15, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, to Robert Sr. and Josephine McNamara Stallman. He graduated from Norway High School in 1985. On Oct. 3, 1987, he married Frances Cooper in Belle Plaine. He was the contract administrator for DuPont. Regis was a man of strong faith who was an avid outdoorsman and was always on the move. He enjoyed golf, playing Euchre, hunting, and baseball. He loved spending time with his family and taking family vacations, particularly his family trip to Switzerland. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
