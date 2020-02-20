|
REGIS VICTOR MESKIMEN Shueyville Regis Victor Meskimen, 95, of Shueyville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sulek Cemetery near Shueyville, where military rites will be conducted. A luncheon will be served immediately following at the family farm. Regis was born March 23, 1924, in Watkins, the son of Clarence and Regina (Ockenfels) Meskimen. He was united in marriage to Lucille Dellamuth on April 15, 1947. To this union, they had nine children. Regis served in the U.S. Navy on a Ugi boat. He worked very hard to achieve his dream of owning his own farm. With the help of Lucille and their children, he got his dream. Regis is survived by his children, Marcia (Dick) Wakeford, Jerry Meskimen, Beth Davis, Lori Sharpe and Kristen Ward; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Sonny) Hartl and Shirley (Paul) Vislisel; brother, Orville (Donna) Meskimen; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Lucille; daughters, Carol Malatek, Cheryl Osborn and Patricia Meskimen; son, Keith Meskimen; grandsons, Curtis Osborn and Todd Wakeford; granddaughter, Katherine Meskimen; a son-in-law, Roger Davis; and his brothers and sisters. He always will be in our hearts and will be another guardian angel watching over us. The family would extend a special thank-you to Kristen and Jerry, as well as the staff at Mercy Medical Center and Hospice of Mercy for their loving care of Dad. "Being a caregiver for the last 13 years has undeniably been the most rewarding and one of the most difficult things. I will cherish the time I got to spend with my parents. To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors. Love you always, Dad and Mom!" Kristen. Memorials may be directed to family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020