Reid Thein Obituary
REID (PAT) THEIN Clarence On the morning of Aug. 14, 2019, Reid (Pat) Thein passed away at his home in Clarence at the age of 84. Reid was born May 9, 1935, to Howard and Nancy Thein. Reid is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Thein; son, James and wife, Shermyn; son, Todd and wife, Terra; daughter, Pamela; four grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor, Sophia and Hunter; nieces, Darcie Hansen and Kris Arnold; and nephews, Steve Hansen and Bruce and Mark Arnold Reid was preceded in death by his father, Howard; his mother, Nancy Thein; and sister, Connie Arnold No services are being held.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
