Rena Mae Cruise
1937 - 2020
RENA MAE CRUISE Central City Rena Mae Cruise, 83, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A celebration of Rena's life open house will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home in Central City. Rena was born July 1, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Homer and Francis (Burke) Van Dyke. She attended Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Rena was united in marriage to Marion Wallace Cruise on Jan. 6, 1962, in Olin, Iowa. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and canning. Rena and Marion enjoyed camping and fishing on the Wapsipinicon. She also enjoyed entertaining, especially at Christmas. She loved her dog Toby. Rena and her sister Shirley were the best of friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Rena is survived and lovingly remembered by two children, Connie (Gary) Swartz of Cedar Rapids and Jim Cruise of Central City; grandchildren, Shelby (Jared), Hunter, Monica, Gabrielle and one on the way in January; brothers, Bob (Jackie) Van Dyke and Homer Van Dyke; and sisters, Shirly Rahn, Cindy Overly and Debbie (Glen) Wallace, She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion Cruise, in 2019; daughter, Barbara; and sister, Dixie Nelson. Please share a memory of Rena at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
at her home
