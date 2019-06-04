Home

Renae D. Meyer Obituary
RENAE D. MEYER Coralville Renae D. Meyer, 56, of Coralville, died at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A celebration of Renae's life will be held at First United Methodist Church of North Liberty at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8. Burial will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward First United Methodist Church, North Liberty, in care of the Free Community Meal Program. Renae is survived by her parents, Harold and Twilla (Bederson) Meyer of Tiffin; her siblings, Debra Meyer of Indianapolis, Ind., David (Cathy) Meyer of Flower Mound, Texas, and Jolyn (Al) Morgan of North Liberty; her stepsiblings, Christine Hansen, Steven Klindt, Kevin (Kristal) Klindt and Shawn (Michelle) Selch; and her nieces and nephews, Erik Nelson, Jessica Meyer, Yaxuan Meyer and Andrea Morgan. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. Renae was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Meyer, in 2014. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019
