RENALYNN TINA HARTSON Cedar Rapids RenaLynn Tina Hartson, 39, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Rena's sister Cara's home in Van Horne. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Rena was born July 18, 1980, the daughter of Cliff Schueler and Joyce File. She was later adopted by her grandparents, Merle and Rena (Grimm) Schueler. Rena was united in marriage to Brian Hartson on Oct. 1, 2011, in Central City. She enjoyed fishing, camping and hiking with her son. Rena strived to make others happy. Her greatest joy in life was her children, who she put before everyone else. Survivors include her husband, Brian Hartson of Cedar Rapids; children, Paige Henderson, Dennis Lingo III, Miranda Lingo and Shyann, Austin and Braden Hartson; biological mother, Joyce File; biological father, Cliff Schueler; adopted mother, Rena Schueler; sisters, Cara Gray, Bonnie Steepleton and Christy Schueler; and brothers, Gary, Ben, Andy and Guy Schueler. She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Merle Schueler; and brother, Jeff Schueler. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Rena at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019