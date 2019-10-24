Home

Reno L. Edgeton


1963 - 2019
Reno L. Edgeton Obituary
RENO L. EDGETON Independence Reno L. Edgeton, 56, of Independence, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Reno was born Nov. 12, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Reno L. Gonzales and Dorothy J. Maskewit. In 1969, his family moved to Cedar Rapids and were adopted by Loren J. Edgeton. He attended the Cedar Rapids schools. He was proud of his heritage as a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe and, in 2007, he moved to the reservation in Keshena, Wis. There he attended the College of Menominee where he received his GED. He loved the outdoors and loved spending time fishing the Wolf River in Wisconsin. He also spent time working as a river guide near the Big Smokey Falls on the Wolf River. In 2013, Reno moved back to Cedar Rapids and, in early 2019, he made his home in Independence to be closer to his sister, Dorothy Edgeton. He loved to go out and socialize, he was known to be able to talk with anyone about anything over a beverage at the local bar. He loved to read and was a true military historian. Reno is survived by four sisters, Rosann Otradovec, Manitowoc, Wis., Lynette (Rod) Upchurch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lorna (Harold) O'Deen, Green Bay, Wis., and Dorothy Edgeton, Independence, Iowa; a brother, Dakota Delavergne, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews, several great-nephews and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Reno L. Gonzales; his mother, Dorothy J. (Maskewit) Smith; his adoptive father, Loren John Edgeton; and his uncle, Dale Edgeton. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
