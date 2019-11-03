|
RET. MSG CHRISTOPHER DAVID KLUCK Oak Island, N.C. Christopher David Kluck, 57, of Oak Island, N.C., was assigned his final permanent change of station on Oct. 29, 2019. Chris was born Jan. 9, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the oldest, and wildest, child of Donna (Griswold) and Tom Kluck. It was obvious from an early age that he always would love a good challenge, and often would be one. Chris also was a true fighter, and he won most of his fights (except that one in college that resulted in a blown out eye socket). He had better luck during his 23 years in the U.S. Army, 17 of which were spent in the special operations community. As a Green Beret, or as he liked to call himself, "a steely-eyed barrel-chested freedom fighter," he operated mostly throughout Central and South America. Chris was qualified as an Airborne Jumpmaster, Military Free Fall (MFF), Special Operations Sniper (SOTIC), Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) and Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape (SERE-C), among others. He earned too many awards for us to name (or remember), so suffice it to say, he was an all-around bad-ass. In addition to his military career, Chris worked in the U.S. counter narcotics program, as a High Threat Protection/Third Country National (TCN) instructor for Blackwater, and as a senior lead instructor and training manager for O'Gara Training and Services. After leaving all that risky business behind, he owned and operated VonTucks Bar in Oelwein, Iowa. Spending nine months a year away from home can take its toll on your personal life, as Chris found. As they say, the third time is the charm, and that is the number of times it took for Chris to find his perfect wife, Angela Macias Kluck. She was the wife he never deserved, and her loyalty was unmatched. Chris made sure to stick around long enough to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary Oct. 25. Chris was very proud of his children, Stephanie Harrington of Raleigh, N.C., and Tyler Harrington of Wilmington, N.C. He was thrilled to officiate Tyler's wedding to Jocelyn Henry one year ago, and spent weeks insisting everyone call him reverend. The only thing he enjoyed more than having Steph, Ty and Joc come for a visit and taking them out on a boat ride, was playing pranks on them. By the way, if you are looking for a boat, you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch with the family. Tomorrow would be fine. Chris had several claims to fame: He and Angie were extras in several movies and TV shows (his favorite being his death scene in "Sleepy Hollow"); he made it to the Showcase Showdown on "The Price is Right;" he claimed he invented the "Guess what? Chicken butt!" joke (FYI, he didn't); and he wrote several books and screen plays (all unpublished). His writing actually is quite good (hint-hint, if you are in the publishing business). He was wicked smart and didn't suffer fools. He often would say, "People are stupid and they disappoint me every day." He never met an argument he didn't like and never was wrong; if you asked him he would have told you so. Chris certainly was a character, and while we won't tell you he lit up every room he walked into, he did light up many faces with laughter. Although he had a crusty exterior, he had a soft heart, especially when it came to kids. Probably because he loved to teach the younger generation "his" chicken-butt joke. When he lost his leg to cancer in 2008, he joked that he was going to open an IHOP. He battled cancer for 11 years and beat it for much longer than expected. We are grateful that his fight is over and that God now is his commanding officer. In addition to his wife and children, survivors include his two younger sisters (aka, the first victims of his pranks), Lisa (James) Cashman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Michelle (Nancy) Roberts of Burlingame, Calif.; niece, Katie (Jake) Fish; nephew, Luciano Vitale; great-nephew, Jaxson Fish; fur baby, Feebee; and many in-laws, extended family and friends. He was their protector and faithful supporter. If you were in his circle, he would do anything to help you. Waiting for him on the other side were his parents, Tom and Donna Kluck; his niece, Susanna Roberts; and his four-legged best friends, Baxter and Tucker. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Riedell at the Duke Cancer Center and Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their amazing care of Chris. Services with full military honors will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Children's Cancer Center at Duke Hospital or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. In remembrance of Chris, please go on a boat ride, tell a dad joke, help someone who needs it, or just be an all-around bad-ass.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019