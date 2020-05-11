Home

Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reta Meier Obituary
RETA MEIER Cedar Rapids Reta Meier, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jack; son, Jeff (Taree); daughter, Julie Kann (John Hunte); grandchildren, Andy and Spenser Kann, Peyton and Sierra Meier; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Floyd (Mary) and Eldon (Marie); and sisters, Evanelle (Sam) and Edna (Cliff). She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jack Jr. Reta was born June 24, 1941, to parents Floyd and Katherine Manwiller, in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959. Reta married Jack Meier in Cedar Rapids on May 27, 1961. She enjoyed Silver Sneakers, playing dominos, retiree dinners, lunches with high school friends, crossword puzzles, casino trips, and spending time with family. Reta was a four-time survivor of cancer, and succumbed to number five. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to in Reta's name. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2020
