Obituary

RETHA M. HOUGH West Chester Retha M. Hough, 99, of West Chester, Iowa, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Halcyon House in Washington. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Timmins Room at Halcyon House. Calling hours will begin noon Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the West Chester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County. Online condolences may be sent for Retha's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by sons, Larry Dee Hough of Washington, Jay Lynn Hough and wife Carol Whetstine Hough of West Chester and Robert Ray Hough of West Chester; five grandchildren, Terri Lynn (Joe) Hough-Hoffman, Jeffery Lee Hough and significant other Ann Zechers, Garrett Leon Hough and significant other Vicki Hunt, Stephanie Ann Hough (Gail) Lockard and Tyler (Kelley Krabacher) Hough; and six great-grandchildren, Jarrett Hoffman, Cleveland Hoffman, Michell Hoffman, Sawyer Hough, Landon Hough and Kenney Lockard.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
