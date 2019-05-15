REVA (GREER) KINNEY Cedar Rapids Reva (Greer) Kinney, 88, of Cedar Rapids, left this Earth on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids to be with her beloved baby son, Bruce, and the angels in heaven. Per Reva's request, there will be no services. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Reva and her family. Survivors include her children, Kevin (Ginny) Kinney and Deborah Williams; grandchildren, Zachary Williams (Jamie), Seth Williams, Chad Kinney (Jenny) and Shawn Kinney (Kelly); great-grandchildren, Micah, Bryce, Braden, Tyler and Finley; sisters, Lois Scarff and Gladys White; many nieces and nephews; and many extended family members. Reva Christine Greer was born May 2, 1931, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Harold and Margaret (Cronin) Greer. She married Wayne Kinney in 1949. They later divorced. Reva was a homemaker, spending her time raising her children. She enjoyed playing all board games and card games, especially rummy. She loved reading, completing crossword puzzles and baking for her children and their friends, and was an avid Hawkeye sports fan, particularly football. Reva's most cherished activity was spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the most selfless, kind, caring, loving and happy person who saw the good in all people and always forgave 100 percent. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Wayne Kinney; and brother, Ron Greer. Memorials may be directed to Reva's family in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services. Please share your support and memories with Reva's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019