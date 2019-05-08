Home

REVA CLAYPOOL WYANT North English Reva Claypool Wyant, 98, of North English, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Country View Senior Living in North Liberty. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Lavon) Rutt of Iowa City; stepdaughter, Vickie Wyant of South English; two grandsons, Christopher (Christine) Rutt and Jay Rutt of Iowa City; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Donahue; and many nieces and nephews A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the North English Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials are for the North English Christian Church or Iowa City Hospice. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Reva and her family. Condolences: www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019
