REX ALEXANDER BENTZINGER Redmond, Wash. Rex Alexander Bentzinger, 75, of Redmond, Wash., died Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Bentzinger; parents, Dean and Gladys Bentzinger; and siblings, Jan Niebes and Tim Bentzinger. He is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer Bentzinger; son, Bret (Elaine) Bentzinger; grandchildren, Chase and Noelle Bentzinger; niece, Kim (Bill) Merriman; nephew, Bobby (Dawn) Degroft; plus many nieces, nephews and friends. Rex was born Nov. 30, 1944. He met his wife Kathy at the University of Iowa, where it was love at first sight and they were married for 47 years. Rex graduated from the University of Iowa and served in the Air Force for four years, stationed in Minot, N.D. After the Air Force he worked as a sales manager at Sears for 30-plus years while living in Dearborn, Mich., raising his family. After retiring, they moved to Iowa City, where he was able to play golf every day at his favorite course, Finkbine, thus playing his favorite hole, the 13th! This was after traveling and playing courses in Hawaii, Florida, South Carolina and Washington State. He was lucky that he finally got a hole-in-one at Chambers Bay in Washington and then got another one a few weeks later here at Finkbine. He recently moved to Washington to be close to his son and grandchildren. He was living in an assisted living facility where he loved playing bingo and cards and acting in plays. He also loved going to his grandson Chase's hockey games on Saturdays, watching his granddaughter Noelle in gymnastics and dance, and going to church at Northshore Community Church. He led a full blessed life. He loved his family, golf, baseball, cards, traveling and Hawkeye football. He always had a way of making folks smile, laugh, and feel like part of the family. He will be dearly missed. The family plans to have a small service for him in Iowa at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020