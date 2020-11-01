REX B.H. STORY JR. Cedar Rapids Rex B.H. Story Jr., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to noon at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private service for the family will follow. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his daughters, Debra (Keith) Hovis of Stillwater, Okla., Jo (Michael) Cavel of Omaha, Neb., and Susan (Joseph) Henke of St Charles, Mo.; and his brothers, Robert (Grace) Story of Cresco, Iowa, and Donald (Martha) Story of Osage Beach, Mo. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Karen (Tim) Eubanks, Scott (Jennifer) Hovis, Patrick (Maria) Vance, Kory (Ashlyn) Henke, Cristen Cavel and Hannah Henke; and seven great-grandchildren, Isaac and Elijah Eubanks, Charlotte, Natalie and Paige Hovis, and Rex and Waylon Vance. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Doris Ann Story. Rex was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the oldest son of Rex B.H. and Wilma (Goldsworthy) Story, Sr. He graduated from Marion High School in 1949 and thereafter served in the U.S. Navy in the Caribbean. He married Doris Ann Porter on May 31, 1953, in Marion, Iowa. He worked in retail management and warehouse operations throughout his career and retired from Marcus Distributors. Rex served as recording secretary of the St Louis Numismatic Association for 10 years and also was a member of the American Philatelic Society and the American Numismatic Association. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, a good book and, on Friday nights only, a square of Hershey's dark chocolate. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association
.