REX LEE SHEPHERD Vinton Rex Lee Shepherd, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at his Vinton home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St. in Vinton, with Pastor Matt Magee officiating. Military rites will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Vinton following the memorial service, conducted by Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Online condolences at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019