|
|
REX MICHAEL IDLEWINE Olin Rex Michael Idlewine, 62, of Olin, entered eternity on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, while under the care of UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Stanwood Cemetery, with military graveside rites. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Masonic services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for hospice and the Gift Of Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Rex was born on July 29, 1957, and was the son of Walter Richard and Rita Mary Schroeder Idlewine. Rex graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1976. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. On June 12, 1982, Rex was united in marriage to Jenny Louise Ketelsen in Tipton. Rex was a member of the Stanwood Masonic Lodge, a 4-H exchange leader, served on the Stanwood City Ambulance Board and was a trustee of the Freemont Township. Those who survive and remember Rex are his wife, Jenny Idlewine of Olin, Iowa; daughter, Elizabeth (Kyle) Voss of New Liberty, Iowa, and son, Jeramy (Jessica) Idlewine of Bennett, Iowa; six grandchildren, Alexandria, Wyatt, Landan, Brooklynn, Emma and Gunner; sisters, Mary of Davenport, Lou of Rochester and Martha of Joplin, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rita; brothers, Jim and Pete; and his sister, Peg.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019