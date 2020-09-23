Rex Prunty

1/1
REX R. PRUNTY Cedar Rapids Rex R. Prunty, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Swisher, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at The Meth-WickCommunity at The Woodlands. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A private family funeral service will take place Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Steve Benton. Burial with military honors will follow at Anderson Cemetery in Swisher, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Rex, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Rex was born July 29, 1936, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Robert and Elizabeth Prunty. He graduated from high school in Chapman, Neb. On Feb. 13, 1958, Rex was united in marriage to Linda Wendt in Palmyra, Mo. He was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard. Rex worked for Smith-Corona Typewriters. In 1981, he started "Rex's Business Machines," retiring in 2015. Rex enjoyed many varieties of music and especially loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rex is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Linda Prunty of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Penny (Lance) Hall of Asbury, Iowa, and Lisa (Todd) Wirtner of Marion; three sons, Vern (Marty) Prunty of Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Karin) Prunty of Jackson, Tenn., and Bob (Laurie) Prunty of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Stell of Arizona and Ruth Rausch of California; one brother, Jack Prunty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter in infancy, Elizabeth Prunty; parents, Robert and Elizabeth Prunty; and siblings, Virginia, Betty, Louise, Kay, Mary Beth and Robert. A memorial fund has been established in Rex's memory. Please share a memory of Rex at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
